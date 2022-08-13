Jennifer Lopez sends Britney Spears message to 'stay strong' amid Kevin Federline public feud

Jennifer Lopez is sending a message of strength to Britney Spears on social media.

Spears shared a video showing off her outfits on Instagram Friday, Aug. 12 set to her 2001 song “Boys.” In the caption, she penned a message of independence less than one year after her conservatorship ended.

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet … heart … mouth … eyes … and body… to express yourself however you may !!!” she wrote, adding, "Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months !!!”

She continued the caption, citing a powerful quote from Lopez about her 14-year-old child Emme Muñiz that she said during her 2022 Netflix documentary “Halftime.”

“As Jennifer Lopez once said, ‘You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice’ !!!” Spears added. “I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind !!! GOD BLESS U ALL.”

On her Instagram Stories, Lopez posted a screenshot of Spears’ caption. Alongside the message, Lopez shared a throwback photo of her posing with Spears at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. She added several stickers to the post, including a pink heart, pink stars, and one that read “Stay Strong” alongside an emoji of an arm flexing.

Spears has been engaged in a public battle with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he discussed the pop singer during an interview with ITV. Federline spoke to the outlet about her strained relationship with their two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he said, adding that had been “a few months” since they had seen their mother and that it was their decision not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9.

Federline added, “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.”

During the interview, the 44-year-old claimed that Spears’ falling out with her sons was due to her Instagram, adding, “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

On Saturday, August 6, Spears, 40, addressed Federline's allegations on Instagram Stories, writing in part, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.”

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she added. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL.”

Days later, Federline shared a series of three now-deleted videos that he said were taken by his sons when they were 11 and 12 years old. In one video, Spears could be heard yelling at one of her sons to show her “respect” in her house, while the other two videos appeared to depict a verbal argument in a car.

The next week on Thursday, August 11, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart released a lengthy statement about her relationship to her two children, denouncing Federline’s statements and decisions to post the videos.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart’s statement said. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.

The statement continued, with Rosengart writing that the pop star “faithfully supported her children” and that Federline “violated the privacy and dignity” of Spears and “undermined his own children.”

Rosengart added, “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”