Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be engaged again!

Lopez seemingly made the announcement on her fan website, onthejlo.com on Friday night.

The video, sent to subscribers, showed Lopez admiring a green diamond on her ring finger and saying, “You’re perfect.”

Lopez also shared a public video to Twitter teasing a "major announcement" but didn't explicitly say she was engaged. Later, she added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter username.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 after dating and breaking up in the early 2000s. At the time, the two were known as “Bennifer.”

They were first spotted together again at a Montana resort in May 2021, less than a month after Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced in a statement to TODAY that their four-year romance and two-year engagement was over.

Lopez told People in February that this time around, she and Affleck were less naïve about media coverage surrounding their relationship.

“Before, we kind of put (our relationship) out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she said. “(This time) we both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”