Jennifer Hudson throws ‘the best eephus pitch’ of the season at MLB game

The star actor and singer can now add a perfect first pitch next to her EGOT on her résumé.
Jennifer Hudson threw out "the best eephus pitch" of the season in style prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday.
By Scott Stump

Call her an actor-singer-pitcher.

Once again proving there's not much she can't do, Jennifer Hudson added a perfect first pitch ahead of the Kansas City Royals game on Tuesday to a résumé that already includes an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Hudson lobbed up what the Major League Baseball Twitter account called "the best eephus pitch" they've seen this season ahead of the Royals' home game against the Chicago White Sox.

An eephus pitch is a super slow, high-arcing pitch that is meant to throw off a batter's timing and is rarely seen in a big-league game. Hudson lollipopped her pitch right over the plate as the Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, called it a strike while posing as the umpire.

Hudson, 40, celebrated by pointing to the crowd and doing a little shimmy on the mound. She also did it in style in a Royals jersey and denim jumpsuit.

Celebrities throwing out the first pitch need to bring their A-game these days, as Hudson's strike follows a memorable first pitch by Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee before a Minnesota Twins game last week.

The star gymnast flipped head over heels before throwing her pitch, putting her up in the first pitch pantheon with Team USA teammate Simone Biles, who did a twisting backflip in 2019 before a first pitch at a Houston Astros game.

Tom Hanks also had a first pitch to remember in April when he reunited with Wilson from "Cast Away" before a Cleveland Guardians game.

