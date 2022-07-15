Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle are the soccer moms you never knew you needed

The soccer mom energy was strong with Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle as they cheered on players at a professional women’s soccer game in Los Angeles last weekend.

Garner and Doyle high-fived players Lily Nabet and Hope Breslin before the game. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Garner, 50, and Doyle, 46, served as “Official The Soccer Moms” for the Angel City FC and they absolutely nailed it, from helping the players with their ponytails to handing out orange slices from plastic containers after the game. Doyle unofficially coined the phrase "the soccer" and often uses it in her social media posts about games.

They were ready with essential snacks. jennifer.garnerandglennondoyle via Instagram

“@glennondoyle and I are proud to serve as The Soccer Moms for the warrior players of @weareangelcity FC,” Garner and Doyle wrote in a joint Instagram reel showing off their flawless soccer mom skills. “We know next to nothing about the soccer, but we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love—luckily there is room for all of us—come to a game and find out! ⚽”

Garner wore her soccer mom badge with pride. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

“my sister jen and i serve to honor all The Soccer Parents in the land!!!” Doyle added in the comments. “May you be rested. May you be hydrated. May you be well.”

“Nobody does oranges like the soccer mom Jen Garner," Doyle said in an Instagram video. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

In another video shared by Angel City FC, Garner and Doyle demonstrated the vital steps of being an official soccer mom, including “prepare snacks,” “do hair, especially high ponies,” “always encourage” and “be a little embarrassing.”

“We want you to know that we love you no matter what happens on the field,” Doyle told the team in a pep talk before the game, with Garner chiming in, “We want you to stay hydrated, have a casserole, some peanut butter for energy.”

The video also showed the “Yes Day” actor and “Untamed” author high-fiving each player as they ran onto the field.

They also rallied behind injured player Christen Press, who was on crutches due to a torn ACL (thereby demonstrating step No. 6 of being an official soccer mom: “Protect your players”).

Garner and Doyle cleared a path for injured player Christen Press. jennifer.garnerandglennondoyle via Instagram

Garner and Doyle are investors in Angel City FC, which was founded in 2020 and began play this year in the National Women's Soccer League. The club, whose co-founders include Natalie Portman and Alexis Ohanian, is the first major U.S. professional sports team with majority female ownership.

Other celebrity investors include Christina Aguilera, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria and Doyle’s wife, retired soccer legend Abby Wambach.

As the perfect end to Garner and Doyle’s stint as soccer moms, Angel City beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 in the July 9 game. The victory was of course down to the team’s impressive skills, but we like to think Garner and Doyle’s healthy snacks and pep talks also played a part!