Jenna recalls breaking her jaw in 1st grade after accepting a double-dog dare

Jenna Bush Hager shared a story about how she broke her jaw as a first grader after taking on a dare from an older classmate.

“A sixth grader came up to me and said, ‘I double-dog dare you that you can’t do an apple flip off the top of the monkey bars,’” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday.

“What’s an apple flip?” Hoda interjected.

“I don’t know, they were big in the ‘80s,” Jenna said. “So this girl was, like, a gymnast. She was also five years older, she did a flip off the monkey bars. So I climbed to the top of the monkey bars, I stood on the top and I dove down and I broke my jaw.”

In Hoda's eyes, this story is early evidence of Jenna’s spirited personality.

“That is a show of what you’re made of,” Hoda said. “You’re like, a dare? I’m in. I’m totally and completely in.”

Jenna shared her story after Hoda revealed a fun, daredevil experience she had recently with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 2, in New York City’s Central Park.

There was apparently a playground area that was fenced off and locked, but with kids playing inside. A grandfather who had brought his grandkids to the playground explained to Hoda that he had helped them climb over the fence, and offered to give Hoda and her girls a leg up, too.

Hoda was debating what to do when Haley said, “My mom can do anything!”

Challenge accepted.

“I go, ‘Yeah!’” Hoda said. “I hopped over the fence, we passed the kids over, we kept screaming … it was such a wild rush. We were in the park, on the slides, on the swings.”

“I never do anything that rebellious,” she told Jenna.