Jed Wyatt, ex-fiancé of former ‘Bachelorette’ star Hannah Brown, is engaged

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Jed Wyatt is engaged.

The Nashville-based musician announced that he and girlfriend Ellen Decker are tying the knot in an emotional Instagram post over the weekend.

"Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life ... We’re rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for," Wyatt wrote alongside several photos of him popping the question to the health and fitness coach.

Wyatt hinted that preparing for the proposal caused him some anxiety.

"Turns out, spending a few months knowing you’re going to propose to the woman of your dreams can take a toll,” he wrote. “But every possible second of struggle that led to this moment was worth it.”

He then listed some of the qualities he loved most about his bride-to-be. "Ellen is the coolest, most fun, funny, down to earth, hardest working, healthiest eating, routine doing, long walking, breath of fresh air I’ve ever met," he wrote. "Facts are this, I don’t remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me."

Wyatt went on to say he was "elated" to spend his life with Decker. "I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles.

"Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life," he added. "You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancée."

The musician also shared a birthday tribute to Decker over the weekend, calling her “my best friend in the world.”

Jed Wyatt with Hannah Brown on "The Bachelorette" Mark Bourdillon / ABC

Wyatt appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” where he won Hannah Brown’s final rose. Though he proposed to Brown near the season’s end, Brown revealed later in the season finale that she broke up with Wyatt after learning of reports claiming he was still dating his former girlfriend, Nashville musician Haley Stevens, when he joined the cast of the ABC reality dating series.

"Jed has muddied the waters of our future together and it’s not what I said yes to,” Brown explained at the time.