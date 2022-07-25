Jason Momoa uninjured in accident involving motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was uninjured after being involved in a traffic accident with a motorcyclist in the Calabasas, California, area on Sunday.

The 42-year-old "Aquaman" star was traveling on Old Topanga Road when a 21-year-old male motorcyclist crossed over the street's double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes and crashed directly into the left front end of Momoa’s 1970 Oldsmobile, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to TODAY.

Momoa exited his car to assist the motorcyclist, who was ejected from his bike. The actor flagged down a passing motorist and asked the motorist to call 911.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation.

TODAY has reached out to Momoa’s rep for comment.

Momoa, who shares two children with ex Lisa Bonet, is himself an avid motorcycle enthusiast. The road where the crash happened, Old Topanga Road, is popular with motorists for its scenic twists and turns through Topanga State Park.

In a video interview with GQ in 2021, the former "Game of Thrones" star listed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle as one of 10 items he couldn't live without.

"I love them," Momoa said. "They’re my favorite. Greatest bikes in the world."

In March, Bonet's first husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz, posted a photo on Instagram showing him and Momoa sitting side by side on motorcycles.

"Ride or die. Brothers for life," Kravitz, 58, captioned the shot.

Kravitz's daughter with Bonet, "The Batman" star Zoe Kravitz, commented on the photo to share her affection for the duo's famous bromance.

“Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much,” she wrote.