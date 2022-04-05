Jason Momoa responds to Kate Beckinsale dating rumors

Jason Momoa is setting the record straight following rumors that he is dating Kate Beckinsale.

On March 27, the “Aquaman” star, 42, was photographed offering his jacket to Beckinsale, 48, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, according to E! News.

After pictures of the sweet interaction began to circulate on social media, some fans began to speculate that the two had a budding romantic relationship.

One fan responded to a tweet about the dating rumor and wrote, “Yes, make this happen please.”

At the premiere for Michael Bay’s new movie, “Ambulance,” on Monday night in Los Angeles, Momoa addressed the internet’s response and said he is “absolutely not” dating Beckinsale.

“It’s crazy,” he told "Extra" on the red carpet when asked about the gossip.

He explained, “You have a conversation with a woman about her country. So, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re dating!’ I’m like, ‘No, no.’ It’s chivalry. It was cold.”

Momoa then confirmed that the two are “absolutely not” a couple.

“We’re not together,” he said. “We haven’t had a talk since. She’s very nice. I was just being very nice, just being a gentleman.”

The actor then joked that for now he won’t offer his jacket to anyone. “So f--- it. Let them freeze,” he said.

The dating rumors followed Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet, 54, announcing on Instagram in January that they were separating after 16 years together and four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” a joint statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram said.

The post has since been deleted, fueling speculation that the two had reconciled. However, when Momoa spoke to "Access Hollywood" at the Oscars, he said, “We’re not back together.”

He added, “We’re family. We have two beautiful children together.”

Momoa attended the “Ambulance” premiere to support “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who leads Bay’s action flick.

The “Dune” star told "Extra" that he was looking forward to meeting some Universal Pictures bosses since he will appear in “Fast & Furious 10” next year.

Speaking about joining the long-running franchise, Momoa said, “It’s finally happened. It’s taken, you know, 10 movies for Vin (Diesel) to invite me, so thanks, Vin, for finally coming to your senses.”

He then joked that he “begged” to be in the movie.

When asked if he would portray a villain in “Fast & Furious 10,” Momoa replied, “Yeah, f--- yeah!” He also shared that he was really excited to work with Charlize Theron.