Jared Leto’s Met Gala evening included a twinning moment — and a doppelganger

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit gala always gives fans of celebrities and outrageous fashion a feast for their eyes.

But one star at the 2022 Met Gala managed to serve up seconds for those fans — and unintentionally, even a third helping!

Avant-garde actor and musician Jared Leto hit the red carpet alongside Gucci creative director (and Leto’s longtime friend) Alessandro Michele, with both men wearing the same ensemble from head to toe.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

From their long, wavy hairstyles accentuated with sparkling barrettes to their dark shades, red bow ties, suede clutches, leather gloves and stunning black and cream tuxedos, there wasn’t a single deviation in the their twinning style.

It was a double feature so perfectly executed, no one could be blamed for thinking they saw the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman twice.

But what about a third time?

Though it wasn’t part of Leto’s Met Gala plan, another man had convinced onlookers that they were taking a gander at the “House of Gucci” star.

Fredrik Robertsson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Stockholm-born couture collector Fredrik Robertsson caused a commotion on social media when he stepped out on the red carpet in an over-the-top silver creation that obscured much of his form — but not his Leto-like facial hair or his Leto-esque love of black eyeliner.

His appearance left onlookers sure they spotted a familiar face. Again.

After a flurry of posts — some from major media outlets — erroneously identified Robertsson as Leto, one person tweeted Robertsson's photo and wrote, "Apparently this is not Jared Leto, this is someone named Fredrik Robertsson. Weird."

Another user shared the shot and wrote, "When you try to make a huge fashion statement only to be mistaken for Jared Leto. Poor Fredric Robertsson (Who?!)"

Someone else joked that Blake Lively's transformative gown was nothing compared to "the greatest transformation" at the event, "Jared Leto turning into Fredrik Robertsson!"

And one person made a reference to the famous #TheDress fiasco of 2015, writing, "Do you see Jared Leto or Fredrik Robertsson?"

The last time a spare Leto was spotted on the Met Gala red carpet was back in 2019, when the actor escorted a wax replica of his own head to the fashion benefit.