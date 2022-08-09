Jane Seymour recalls one of her final visits with dear friend Olivia Newton-John

Jane Seymour and Olivia Newton-John have been friends for around 40 years.

On TODAY Tuesday, Seymour, 71, recalled one of the last times she saw Newton-John before the “Grease” star’s death and she said that Newton-John was very accommodating to her, even though she forgot that Seymour and her two sisters were coming over to visit.

Olivia Newton-John and Jane Seymour attend the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rachel Luna / FilmMagic

"She got the day wrong," Seymour said. "But she knew we traveled like two or three hours to get there. And she got out of bed, got dressed and came out in a walker. I mean, she shouldn't have gotten out of bed at all. And she just sat down with us for quite a while and asked about us: 'How are we? How were our lives? How could she help us?' And then she just looked around and she said, 'Isn't it beautiful here?' And I said, 'Yes, it is.' She said, 'I sit out here and I just look at the world. How beautiful! Look at the sky, look at the hummingbirds, look at that dog, look at this life that we have and look at us together after all these years."

Seymour said that Newton-John's perspective on life reminded her that "life is a journey."

"It has its ups and its downs and she just had such strength and fortitude and as much as she was suffering, she never spoke about it ever," Seymour said. "She just put a smile on her face and said, 'You know what? I'm thriving.'"

On Monday, Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, announced that the "Xanadu" singer had died "peacefully at her ranch in Southern California," surrounded by family and friends. Newton-John was 73.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Newton-John's death comes after she was treated multiple times for breast cancer. Seymour said that if there's anything anyone can ever learn from Newton-John, it's that she "always did her best and gave back."

"I miss her," Seymour added.

"She was just this positive light and an amazing person," she said.