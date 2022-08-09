Jane Lynch moves up ‘Funny Girl’ exit by 3 weeks: ‘My heart is filled with gratitude’

Jane Lynch’s last “Funny Girl” show will be sooner than expected.

On Tuesday, the actor, 62, revealed that she will be exiting the Broadway show on Aug. 14, three weeks earlier than theatergoers had anticipated.

Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of "Funny Girl" on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 26, 2022. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

“With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14,” Lynch said in a statement obtained by TODAY.She continued, “As I embark upon my last week in ‘FUNNY GIRL,’ my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive!”

Lynch — who portrays Mrs. Rose Brice, the protagonist's mother in the musical — ended her announcement with a shoutout to her former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele, who will replace Feldstein in the leading role as Fanny Brice.

“I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights,” she concluded.

Benko has been starring in the Broadway show as the lead following Feldstein’s early exit from “Funny Girl” last month.

The show first revealed Lynch's and Feldstein’s departures back in June.

Feldstein, 29, also moved up the date of her last show. She had originally planned to leave Sept. 25, but she exited on July 31.

She made her debut on April 24 and was expected to stay with the production through 2022.