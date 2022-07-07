James Caan, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Elf’ star, dies at 82

Actor James Caan, best known for his roles as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and Paul Sheldon in "Misery," has died. He was 82 years old.

On Thursday, an announcement from the actor’s verified Twitter account revealed that the actor had passed away on July 6.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the announcement said before signing off with, “End of tweet.”

Beyond being an actor, Caan was a father to five children, including actor Scott Caan of “Hawaii Five-0.”

Fans of the late actor shared their favorite moments from Caan's oeuvre of starring roles, naming films like "Elf," in which he played Buddy the Elf's father Walter, and "The Program."

"There’s great actors through every generation but there was only one James Caan,” one fan wrote. “One of the best to ever do it. Rest in Power, sir. Condolences to his family. “

“While he will always be remembered as Sonny, he was also fantastic as Paul Sheldon in Misery,” another remarked, speaking of his time as the author held prisoner by a fan in the Stephen King adaptation. “He will be missed.”

By Thursday afternoon, #RipLegend was trending on Twitter with thousands of tweets sharing clips and photos of Caan in character.

According to Deadline, Caan was slated to return for a fifth collaboration with Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola for “Megalopolis,” an upcoming project. Filming