Comedian Jak Knight dies at 28

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight died at the age of 28 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, his family confirmed to TODAY.

No cause of death was given and his family asked for privacy going forward.

Knight was best known for co-creating and starring in the Peacock comedy series "Bust Down." Variety reported he had also recently finished filming “First Time Female Director,” the feature directorial debut of Chelsea Peretti. The project was to be his first film credit.

Knight also played Devon on the hit animated Netflix series “Big Mouth” and was previously a writer on the show for five seasons.

He also was a renowned stand-up comic and toured worldwide. He was featured in a 2018 Netflix special as part of "The Comedy Lineup" series.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Comedy Central wrote that Knight was a "hysterical and honest comedian" whom they will miss "tremendously."

Comedian Tim Dillon also celebrated the late comic in a tweet.

"We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed," Dillion wrote.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Kumail Nanjiani also posted about Knight.

"Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it," Nanjiani wrote.

"I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you," actor Dani Fernandez wrote.

Comedian Alex Hooper also posted, writing that he'd always remember the late actor's smile.