Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom reflects on 31 years of sobriety in video

Adrienne Banfield Norris is celebrating 31 years of sobriety by remaining focused on living "one day at a time."

The mother of actor Jada Pinkett Smith and a co-host on her daughter's "Red Table Talk" show reflected on the milestone in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

"So I’m outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still," she says in the video.

"Today is my anniversary, my clean date. Thirty-one years, one day at a time," she adds before citing a passage in Narcotics Anonymous' Basic Text that "couldn’t be more appropriate on a day like today because for me that passage is about surrender."

"And I’ve spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction, running in and out and just that revolving door, trying to get my life back together. That surrender was a struggle, but it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life."

She also shared a video showing a beautiful natural setting as she reads the passage.

"'When at the end of the road we find that we can no longer function as a human being, either with or without drugs, we all face the same dilemma,'" she says. "'Either go on as best we can to the bitter ends — jails, institutions or death — or find a new way to live.'"

Banfield Norris spoke on "Red Table Talk" in 2018 about her struggles with a 20-year heroin addiction and how it affected Pinkett Smith.

"I had to come to the understanding that there was a power, that God had been looking out for us," she said while holding back tears on the show. "And I just had to let go and surrender."

Pinkett Smith then shared her own issues with drug and alcohol abuse on the show in July. Her mother talked about how going to recovery meetings helped her persevere despite several relapses.

“You just got to keep coming back until it clicks, and that’s the one thing, the one thing I never did was stop going,” she said. “I just kept coming back. And one day, the lightbulb went off.”

Since getting sober, Banfield Norris has made her health a priority, as she showed last year when the "Gammy" of Willow and Jaden Smith displayed her washboard abs on Instagram at 67 years old.

A year earlier, she posted an Instagram shot of her flexing to show off her toned arms as well as an image in the mirror of her back muscles.

In her Instagram post on Wednesday, she wrote the following caption: "Be still. Be present. 31 years clean, one day at a time."