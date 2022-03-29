Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public comments after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

The post did not directly address the incident at the Oscars and did not mention any names.

Pinkett Smith’s post comes after Smith apologized to Rock on Monday in his own Instagram post.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote, in part.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he added. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith, who won best actor for his role in “King Richard,” apologized for his actions while accepting his award, although he didn’t mention Rock by name at that moment.

“I know to do what we do, you’ve got to be able to take abuse, you’ve got to able to have people talk crazy about you,” he said. “In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s OK.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he added.

Smith approached the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting the award for best documentary.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock joked. She revealed in 2018 that she has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

After Smith returned to his seat following the altercation, he shouted at Rock.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth!” he yelled twice, leaving viewers and those in attendance stunned by what had happened.

While Rock declined to file a police report, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences criticized Smith’s behavior.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the organization told NBC News in a statement on Monday.