Turns out, Issa Rae and Hannah Diop, the founder of the hair care line Sienna Naturals, have familial roots.

In an interview with TODAY, Rae, who is a co-owner as well as the face of the Black women-owned hair care line Sienna Naturals, revealed that her connection with Diop extends beyond just business.

They’re also sisters-in-law.

“I watched her make these products in (my brother's) kitchen,” Rae explained of the products that are designed to treat and style textured hair. “I’ve been the guinea pig so many times for her products and seeing them develop over time ... we use them for our entire family. For our nieces and nephews, like, they are ingrained in our family.”

Beyond sharing a business, the two also have the same last name.

Issae Rae (left) sits down in an interview with TODAY and her sister-in-law and co-owner of Sienna Naturals, Hannah Diop (right). Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

While Diop, the Sienna Naturals founder, assumed her last name upon getting married to Rae’s brother, the comedian was born with it. Known as Issa Rae by fans, the “Insecure” star revealed that her legal name is actually Jo-Issa Diop.

“Issa Rae is my middle name,” the actor explained. “So Jo-Issa is my first name, Rae is my middle name, my aunt’s name, and then Diop is my last name. People already mispronounce Issa Rae... and so I think I just wanted to limit the mispronunciation.”

Speaking with TODAY about their hair care business, Rae noted that while she had natural hair (or hair that is not chemically treated to alter a person's hair pattern) for most of her life, it took some time to appreciate what she had.

“On that journey, hair health was a huge part of it because having different hairstyles and using different heat, I had a lot of damage,” Rae, who is set to star in Greta Gerwig's forthcoming “Barbie,” feature film, remarked.

Rae explained that her journey to obtaining healthy hair was congruent with Diop’s efforts to find formulas for Sienna Naturals that would appeal to and work for customers.

“For me starting over was like, ‘How can I start over and take care of my hair?’” Rae revealed. “And that happened to coincide with (Diop) making these products and to have that focus on their hair health journey, while I was simultaneously focusing on that just felt like Kismet.”