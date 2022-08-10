Turns out, Issa Rae and Hannah Diop, the founder of the hair care line Sienna Naturals, are more than business partners; they’re sisters-in-law!

In an interview with Jill Martin for the latest Shop TODAY episode (airing on Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m. on TODAY All Day), Rae, who is a co-owner and face of Sienna Naturals, revealed her connection with Diop extends beyond just business.

Jill Martin sits down with Issa Rae (left) and her sister-in-law, Hannah Diop (right), co-founders of Sienna Naturals. Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

“I watched her make these products in (my brother’s) kitchen,” Rae explained of the products that are designed to treat and style textured hair. “I’ve been the guinea pig so many times for her products and seeing them develop over time ... we use them for our entire family. For our nieces and nephews, like, they are ingrained in our family.”

Sienna Naturals founder Hannah Diop was inspired to create the brand after struggling to find products that suited her needs: “As a child, I think I internalized it as there’s something wrong with me and my hair. And as I grew up and became an adult, I realized this is an industry problem. Everyone deserves clean products that perform for them”

Rae explained to TODAY that her journey to obtaining healthy hair was congruent with Diop’s efforts to find formulas for Sienna Naturals that would appeal to and work for customers.

“For me (it) was like, ‘How can I start over and take care of my hair?’” Rae revealed. “And that happened to coincide with (Diop) making these products and to have that focus on their hair health journey, while I was simultaneously focusing on that, just felt like Kismet.”