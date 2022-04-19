Hugh Jackman’s wife pokes fun at rumors he’s gay

Hugh Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has been laughing off rumors about the actor being gay for years — and luckily, she still finds the speculation amusing.

"Hugh’s been gay for whatever, I mean, hello guys — if he was gay, he could be gay!” Furness, 66, joked during an interview on the “Not an Overnight Success” podcast.

In today's world, Furness suggested, there's no reason for members of the LGBTQ community to hide the truth about who they are. Besides, she joked, if Jackman, 53, were gay he'd most likely be partnered up with a gorgeous man.

“He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever," she quipped, adding, "Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”

Furness' comments come two years after she addressed the rumors about her husband's sexuality while chatting on the Australian TV show “Anh’s Brush with Fame" in September 2020.

"He’s been gay so many years,” she laughed, joking, “I was gay, too.”

Though she saw the humor in the gossip, Furness also said the rumors can also be annoying. "It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jackman — who’s currently starring in “The Music Man" on Broadway — celebrated his 26th marriage anniversary with Furness earlier this month. The "X-Men" film franchise star shared a selfie on Instagram, showing the couple cuddling on a chilly beach.

"Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!" he gushed in his caption.

The couple got engaged just four months after meeting on the set of the Australian TV series “Corelli” in 1995. They tied the knot the following year and share two adopted children: son Oscar Maximilian and daughter Ava Eliot.

Just last year, the Australian-born actor opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about his love for his wife.

“Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life. If you ever want to play the game, ‘Who’s the happiest person in the room?’ Deb wins,'" said Jackman.

He added that Furness wakes up every day in a happy mood. "She just makes the most of everything," he said.