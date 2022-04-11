IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

He posted a snuggly photo on Instagram with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, for their anniversary.

Hugh Jackman talks about his new film ‘Reminiscence’ and more

Aug. 19, 202105:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Hugh Jackman knows exactly who lights up his life.

His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness!

2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in New York City in 2017.Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The actor, who's currently starring on Broadway in "The Music Man," posted a selfie on Instagram of the two cuddling up on a beach to celebrate their 26th anniversary on Monday.

He wrote in the caption, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!

How sweet is that? Also, backgammon!

For last year's 25th milestone, Jackman, 53, blew everyone away with throwback photos shared on Instagram from their wedding, writing that being with Furness, 66, was as "natural as breathing."

The pair met while on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli" in 1995; he asked her to marry him four months later. They wed in 1996 and have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian, 21, and Ava Eliot, 16.

Club Sinatra Presentation
Jackman and Furness in Sydney, Australia in 1999.Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

In 2021, Jackman told TODAY's Hoda Kotb, "Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life. If you ever want to play the game, ‘Who’s the happiest person in the room?’ Deb wins."

He added that as soon as she wakes in the morning, she says, "'What are we doing today? Ah, it’s going to be so great.’ She just makes the most of everything.”

Hugh Jackman on ‘Reminiscence,’ ‘Music Man’ and his family

Aug. 19, 202122:14
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's an author whose debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, will publish in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.