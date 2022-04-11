Hugh Jackman knows exactly who lights up his life.

His wife, Deborra-Lee Furness!

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in New York City in 2017. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The actor, who's currently starring on Broadway in "The Music Man," posted a selfie on Instagram of the two cuddling up on a beach to celebrate their 26th anniversary on Monday.

He wrote in the caption, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!

How sweet is that? Also, backgammon!

For last year's 25th milestone, Jackman, 53, blew everyone away with throwback photos shared on Instagram from their wedding, writing that being with Furness, 66, was as "natural as breathing."

The pair met while on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli" in 1995; he asked her to marry him four months later. They wed in 1996 and have two adopted children: Oscar Maximilian, 21, and Ava Eliot, 16.

Jackman and Furness in Sydney, Australia in 1999. Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

In 2021, Jackman told TODAY's Hoda Kotb, "Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life. If you ever want to play the game, ‘Who’s the happiest person in the room?’ Deb wins."

He added that as soon as she wakes in the morning, she says, "'What are we doing today? Ah, it’s going to be so great.’ She just makes the most of everything.”