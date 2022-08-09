Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘She was, and always will be, an inspiration’

Hollywood is honoring Olivia Newton-John and her decades-long career following her death at the age of 73.

On Monday, the actor and singer’s husband, John Easterling, announced that Newton-John had “passed away peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California. His statement was posted on his wife’s Facebook page.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement said.

To pay tribute to her mother, daughter Chloe Lattanzi uploaded a series of photos on Instagram of special moments she shared with Newton-John throughout the years. The first image showed a throwback picture of Lattanzi, 36, kissing her mom.

Lattanzi did not include a caption.

The late actor shared her daughter with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

“Grease” co-star John Travolta mourned the death of his Sandy on Instagram.

He shared a picture of the Australian star and wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

Travolta, 68, added, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

"Grease" alum Stockard Channing said in a statement sent to NBC, “I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer — her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Julianne Hough, who portrayed her version of Sandy Olsson for Fox’s “Grease Live!” in 2016, also penned a tribute on Instagram.

She uploaded a slideshow of multiple photos of her and Newton-John smiling together.

“Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero,” she captioned the pictures. “Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine. Forever an icon and legend!”

Dionne Warwick honored her “dear friend” on Twitter.

In response to news about Newton-John’s death, she tweeted, “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with.”

Warwick continued, “I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father.”

Fellow Australian pop star Kylie Minogue shared she has been a longtime fan of Newton-John.

“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will,” she said on Twitter. “She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.”

Minogue’s tweet also included a black-and-white photo from the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia of her standing next to and admiring the “Physical” singer.

Rod Stewart added a picture of Newton-John’s transformation at the end of “Grease” to his post.

The musician referred to Newton-John as “the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.”

He said her spandex trousers in “Grease” helped inspire his “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” era, named after his hit single.

Viola Davis reacted to an article about the actor’s death and said, “Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories.”

Gabrielle Union revealed that “Grease” is her favorite movie and she has been a fan of Newton-John for years.

“Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent,” she tweeted.

George Takei referenced Newton-John’s 1980 fantasy film “Xanadu” and her “Grease” solo “Hopelessly Devoted To You” in his tribute.

The “Star Trek” actor wrote, “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.”

He concluded, “Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Academy Award-winner Marlee Matlin recalled working with Newton-John on the 1996 drama “It’s My Party.”

“I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount,” she tweeted, along with a black-and-white photo from the “It’s My Party” set. “She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on ‘It’s My Party.’ RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”