The death of beloved singer and “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John has left fans across the world grieving, including admirers who got the chance to know her here at TODAY.

For Hoda Kotb, who enjoyed a candid and deeply personal interview with the British-Australian performer last year, the loss hits hard.

“I am heartbroken,” the TODAY anchor wrote in a post she shared to Instagram Monday.

"Olivia Newton John touched so many people..including me," the message continued. "She radiated hope and love... I’ll never forget my interview with her....-- but she kept asking questions about me. As i steered the conversation back to her... she turned it back again. That never happens. She was always all about shining the light on someone else. Now that light is all yours Olivia. Rest In Peace.❤️"

In that interview, while approaching the topic of Newton-John's battle with breast cancer, Hoda mentioned her own past experience with the disease. The actor's response brought tears to her eyes.

“I’m really sorry you went through that,” the star said. “I didn’t know that about you. So you’re well now, you’re doing good?”

Hoda referred to that attention and concern as a "wonderful thing."

“We’re sisters — anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer," Newton-John responded. "It’s unknown destinations and surprises and turns.”

It was an example of how the late entertainer went out of her way to consider others and sought to validate and help them through their journeys, even when the spotlight was supposed to be on her.

Newton-John’s humble nature and generous spirit were often on display during her many visits to TODAY over the years — from her 1978 sit down with Jane Pauley to her 2021 spot with Hoda, and all the visits in between.

TODAY's former West Coast anchor Natalie Morales — who, as a "Grease" superfan, was once dubbed an honorary Pink Lady by Newton-John — shared her own grief and memories of the icon on Instagram Monday.

"My heart is broken to learn of the loss of one of my favorite people," she wrote. "I grew up idolizing Olivia Newton John and was so lucky to get to know her and to become friends with her. I will never forget our wonderful time in Melbourne as she showed us around her groundbreaking ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. She lived to help others through their own journeys with cancer and I pray she is in peace now."

She added that she will always love Newton-John and takes "comfort in knowing Heaven now has the most beautiful angel."