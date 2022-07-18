Congratulations have been pouring in for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they tied the knot in Vegas over the weekend — and no one could be happier for the couple than Hoda Kotb!

Hoda couldn't be happier for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Helen Healey / TODAY / Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Hoda shared her admiration for Bennifer on Monday, praising J.Lo’s openness to finding love again after heartbreak.

“I just have to say something about Jennifer Lopez,” Hoda said Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I feel like some women, when they get their heart broken, curl up and say, ‘That’s it, that was the best part of my life is now past, and my heart’s broken and I won’t let that happen to me again.’ They get that suit of armor and that’s how they barrel through life.

Lopez shared this sweet photo of her and Affleck as a married couple. Jennifer Lopez

“She does the opposite,” Hoda continued. “There’s always been, since the first time I interviewed her, a vulnerability that says, ‘I’m open.’”

Lopez revealed her surprise marriage news in a sweet message to her fans.

“We did it,” she wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

As anyone following Bennifer’s relationship timeline will recall, Lopez and Affleck dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2003 before splitting the following year.

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. She was later engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, but they parted ways last year.

Then, Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck, going Instagram official with their relationship in July 2021.

Hoda said she was inspired by Lopez’s commitment to following her heart wherever it led her.

“You know what, people may say what they’re going to say … you get one, beautiful life to live,” she said. “What are you going to do? Are you gonna sit back and say, ‘Well, look at me, I’m all protected.’ No, you dove back in, you’re going to Vegas! With your old boyfriend! Who you know looks at her like he did 20 years ago.”

Hoda also congratulated Lopez on Instagram after the singer broke the news of her recent nuptials.

“Love is patient❤️❤️ and right on time. Congrats my darling,” she wrote in the comments.