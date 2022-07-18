Is Hoda Kotb responsible for Christopher Meloni’s naked Peloton ad?

The “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star made waves last week by appearing in the buff in a Peloton ad, which came after he said in May he likes to exercise while naked.

Jenna Bush Hager thinks Hoda should get credit for the commercial, which came out in honor of National Nude Day.

“Imagine the Clorox that needs to wipe up that area. You know what I mean?” Jenna said after they watched a clip of the ad Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She added that Hoda deserved some of the “royalties from Peloton.”

Jenna was referring to a conversation she and her fourth hour co-host had in May when they tried to wrap their heads around the fact that the "Law & Order" staple balks at wearing clothing while exercising.

“I have a lot of questions,” Jenna said at the time. “I’m just imagining the squat, for example. I think weights could be dropped in places that could hurt. I’m thinking of doing the bench press, just totally. How does he clean it before his children use it?”

“How about the bike?” Hoda asked.

“The bike?” Jenna echoed, eliciting laughter from the crew.

When revisiting their conversation Monday, Hoda couldn’t believe she was the one who brought up the idea of Meloni getting sweaty while on a bike and not wearing any clothes.

“Are you sure it was me?” Hoda replied. “It sounds like something you would say.”

“I think I talked about his squatting and you said, ‘Imagine him on a bike,’” Jenna said.

Meloni has not been shy about showing off his body for others to see or talking about his proclivity for working up a sweat without pesky things like shorts or shirts getting in the way.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” Meloni told People in May.

“And I don’t black out the window,” he added. “And I’m OK with that. My wife is not.”