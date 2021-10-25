Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence, shares message following ‘Rust’ tragedy

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is sending a note of support to the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins, 42, died from injuries sustained last week after Alec Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the movie "Rust." The movie's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured.

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, broke her silence about the tragedy to post a message Monday on Instagram, writing, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

She continued, "It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Celebrities commented on Baldwin's post to express their support.

"Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart," wrote actor Melanie Griffith.

"Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in our hearts," wrote TV journalist and former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric.

"Our hearts are broken along with yours," wrote actor Leslie Jordan.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.

NBC News reported that “multiple previous misfires” of the same prop gun Baldwin used led to multiple crew members walking off set hours before the tragedy. The film’s production company said it was unaware of any official complaints.

Hilaria Baldwin's message comes days after Alec Baldwin issued his own anguished message about Hutchins' tragic death.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, honored his late wife's memory by sharing a photo of her posing with the couple's young son on Twitter.

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he wrote alongside the photo. "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

