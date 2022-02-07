Comedian Heather McDonald suffers skull fracture after collapse during show

Comedian Heather McDonald has suffered a skull fracture after collapsing during a stand-up performance Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

The former “Chelsea Lately” writer and panelist had been onstage at the Tempe Improv for less than five minutes when she suddenly collapsed, according to a message to McDonald's fans posted Sunday on her official Facebook page.

"Heather performed at the Tempe Improv on Friday night, Feb 4 with no incident. She spent Saturday morning uneventfully with her son. On Saturday night, Heather began her 7pm show at the Improv, she was on stage for approximately 3 minutes and suddenly collapsed. As a result of the fall, she suffered a skull fracture," the message read.

McDonald had "consumed no alcohol prior to or during the show," added the statement.

The post went on to say that McDonald was admitted to a local hospital where tests were being run to determine what caused her collapse, adding, "Thus far the tests have revealed no underlying medical issues that may have precipitated this event."

McDonald was also tested for COVID-19 and remains negative, the post noted.

TODAY has reached out to McDonald’s representative for further updates.

Earlier on Saturday, McDonald shared a photo of herself performing Friday at the Tempe Improv. "So much fun last night @tempeimprov so here’s a memory," she wrote, adding, "See you tonight at 7 & 9:30 with @justinmartindale."

News about McDonald's collapse comes the same weekend that Chelsea Handler, the host of "Chelsea Lately," was forced to cancel multiple stand-up comedy performances in Oregon because of her own unspecified medical issues.

“I had a scare at the hospital. I don’t have COVID and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows,” Handler, 46, told fans in a video from her hospital bed, according to People.

“So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel,” Handler continued. “But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”