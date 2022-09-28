'Heartland’ actor Robert Cormier dies at 33

Robert Cormier, an actor known for playing Finn Cotter on the drama “Heartland,” died Sept. 23 at the age of 33.

“Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father.

“He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

It is not clear how he died.

The show also mourned his death on their official Instagram. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier," the statement read.

“He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

UPtv, a network that airs “Heartland," also wrote a tribute to Cormier on their Instagram page.

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” UPtv captioned the photo of him and his co-star Amber Marshall. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”

Cormier also appeared on “Designated Survivor,” “American Gods” and “Slasher.” In addition to his three sisters, he leaves behind his two parents, a grandmother and multiples aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary.