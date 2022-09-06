SpitGate? Why Twitter is ablaze over this video of Chris Pine and Harry Styles

Everyone is weighing in with their spit take after a moment between "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine on Monday night.

The internet detectives have gone to work investigating #SpitGate on Twitter, scrutinizing two seconds of video like it's the Zapruder film to try to get to the bottom of a mystery: Did Styles spit on Pine before sitting down next to him at the Venice Film Festival?

Styles, who stars with Pine and Florence Pugh in the upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling," appeared to add to the never-ending drama surrounding the film when he leaned in before sitting down next to Pine and pursed his lips in his direction.

Is Chris Pine tactfully trying to clap his way through just being spit on by "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Harry Styles? Or is the internet making something out of nothing? Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Pine then immediately stops clapping, pauses and gives a rueful smile as Styles takes his seat next to him. Was that because he got hit by the spray from one of the world's most famous singers, or from something else?

"Someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION?" one person tweeted.

People were seeking out different angles of the moment to try to crack the case.

Another internet theorist posited that Pine's smile was the result of finding his lost sunglasses. In the clip, he picks sunglasses off his lap just as Styles approaches.

"Not a speck of spit in sight like he needs to play this in court," one person tweeted about footage capturing an alternate angle of the same interaction.

The moment had fans comparing it to the famous "Seinfeld" episode where Kramer and Newman try to determine whether New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez spit on them, while others compared it to the stunning moment where Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony.

The potential drama between Styles and Pine came on the same day director Olivia Wilde answered questions about reports of a rift on the set of the movie between her and Pugh.

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead,” Wilde said at a press conference for the film festival. “She’s amazing in the film. And as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

The director and the Oscar-nominated actor were not seen interacting with each other at all at Monday's event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilde and Styles have been romantically linked since 2021, after they were first pictured holding hands at a wedding in January.