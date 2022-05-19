Even former TODAY anchor Meredith Vieira couldn’t stay away from the Harry Styles concert

A very special member of the TODAY family hit the TODAY Plaza for the Harry Styles concert Thursday.

Former TODAY co-anchor Meredith Vieira braved the rainy weather to see the singer kick off TODAY’s Citi Summer Concert Series, and her former colleague Al Roker couldn't help but tease her when they reunited.

Vieira, who was ready for the rain in a yellow rain coat and red hat, naturally got a bit wet from standing in the crowd waiting for the concert to begin. And Al made sure the camera panned to her for a nice, long minute.

"Why are you doing this to me?" she joked as she tried to hide her wet hair.

As Al ribbed her a bit, Vieira playfully hit him with her hat.

"Your time away has just done wonders," he teased.

Reunited and it feels so good. TODAY

Vieira wasn't the only member of the extended TODAY family on hand for the unforgettable morning. Hoda Kotb won major brownie points with her niece by bringing her to see all the action!

Styles, who is releasing his third album, "Harry's House," kicked off the concert with his hit single "As It Was."

Dressed in a neon green color-block jumpsuit with flared sleeves and platform shoes, the singer commanded the stage and made a fan's dream come true by handing out some tickets to an upcoming concert.

It's been a while since the Grammy winning global superstar has put on a concert on the TODAY Plaza. In fact, he graced the stage right before the pandemic hit in February 2020.

It's been a busy year for the 28-year-old, who has also been exercising his acting muscles lately. The multitalented star is part of the highly anticipated thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” a film he stars in alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde.

