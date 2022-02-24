Harry Connick Jr. pens note to his ‘superhero’ wife on anniversary of day they met

Harry Connick Jr. still remembers the day he first saw his wife, Jill Goodacre.

Thirty-two years ago, to the date, "we were staying at the same hotel... I was on my way to record an album, 'We Are In Love,' and she was on her way to a photo shoot... man, I sure am glad I introduced myself," he wrote in commemorative social media posts.

Meeting on the way to work is fitting for the power couple. Connick became known for his album “We Are In Love,” and renditions of love songs such as “It had to be You,” “A Wink And a Smile” and “I Could Write A Book.” The photo shoot Goodacre was en route to was likely for Victoria’s Secret as she was one of the brand's main models in the 1980s and early 1990s. She’s also appeared in multiple movies, such as “Odd Jobs” and “Ladybird, Ladybird.”

Connick regularly gushes over his wife.

In a 2019 interview on TODAY, Hoda Kotb asked Connick to choose between breaking his worst habit or one of hers.

"Have you lost your mind?" Connick joked with Hoda. "You're putting me in a position where I have to choose something I'm doing wrong versus something she's allegedly doing wrong. You saw how I said allegedly? Imma break every habit I have before I tell her anything. She doesn't have any bad habits anyway."

Last April, he made a cheeky anniversary post to celebrate their 27 years of marriage, writing, “I married this girl 27 years ago today — I still can’t believe she said yes! happy anniversary to the greatest woman on earth... you’re everything. I love you so much, jilly ❤️❤️❤️ #happyanniversary."

The couple married in 1994 and have three children together. Connick continued climbing the music industry, while Goodacre eventually paused her career to help raise their kids.

The significance of the two meeting while Connick was recording "We Are in Love" is not lost on fans.

"I love this story! Awhhh! And the ironic album !!!" one fan commented on his Instagram post.

"Great story ❤️All true romances start with these incredible coincidences. Happy anniversary," another one wrote.