Gwyneth Paltrow posts bikini photo to mark 50th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is embracing a milestone birthday.

The actor and Goop founder shared a joyful Instagram photo on Sept. 22 ahead of her 50th birthday.

In the black-and-white pic, she sports a bikini and smiles widely as she leaps across the grass.

“Musings on a milestone,” Paltrow wrote in the caption, directing fans to a recent essay she wrote about turning 50 on Sept. 27.

“I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me,” she penned in the essay.

“But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

The wellness entrepreneur also opened up about how she has physically changed through the years, calling her body “a map of the evidence of all the days.”

“A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters,” she wrote. “Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left her celestial fingerprints all over me, as if she soaked a brush in dark-taupe watercolor, flecking it over my skin.”

She continued that while she does what she can to stay healthy, she has adopted a “mantra” of acceptance when it comes to physical shifts.

“I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles,” she wrote. “I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”

Paltrow also shared some poignant memories about watching her own parents turn 50, and tied those thoughts to how her own children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, will look back her milestone birthday.

“Perhaps their memory of it will be neither that I was solely elated, nor grieving the things I lost or did not bring to fruition,” she wrote. “I hope that they can feel me feel all the things and hold in the complexity of that notion. That they know I am both good through and through, yet sometimes not. That my feelings of regret and my mistakes can act as scaffolding for what I build from now on. That they are the greatest accomplishment of my life.”

The Goop founder recently celebrated daughter Apple’s 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning,” Paltrow wrote, along with a crying emoji. “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more.”