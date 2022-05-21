Gwyneth Paltrow responds to a fan's question about Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand

Gwyneth Paltrow is sticking up for Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand, Poosh.

On Friday, the Goop founder invited her Instagram followers to ask her questions in her stories. One query regarding comparisons between her lifestyle empire and Kardashian's lifestyle brand was answered with a surprising and passionate response from Paltrow.

"Are you upset that Poosh copied you?" asked one fan.

"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullsh--, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," responded Paltrow.

The mother of two went on to say that she knows where this line of thinking comes from because she used to think that way, too.

"I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from," Paltrow wrote.

Since Poosh first launched in 2019, there have been plenty of comparisons between it and Goop, with critics calling Kardashian's venture a rip-off of Paltrow's famous brand. Some even slammed Kardashian for the content on her website, calling her "signature salad" — which is really just sliced tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg and avocado — "sad" and "not a salad."

Paltrow's Goop has also come under fire in the past for promoting expensive and sometimes downright bizarre beauty and wellness treatments and products such as vaginal jade eggs.

At the end of the day, Paltrow chose to take the high road, saying that there's room for more than one queen at the top.

"Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person," Paltrow wrote. And then, in the best celebrity nod of all, she admitted that she's also a fan of Kardashian's romance with husband Travis Barker.

"and also #KRAVISFOREVER," she said.