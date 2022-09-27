Grimes says she is debating getting a face tattoo

Grimes is ready to put pen to facial skin.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer — whose legal name is Claire Boucher— took to Instagram to muse over the possibility of getting a white ink tattoo on her face in the coming week.

“R selfies obsolete yet,” she captioned the post. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

It wouldn't be the first time Grimes has received a dramatic ink job. In April 2021, she unveiled she had received an entangled full back tattoo that had been done in white ink.

In recent months, the “Genesis” singer has not shied away from sharing her interest in body modification or plastic surgery. Earlier this September, Grimes shared a photo of herself with what appeared to be medical bandages wrapped around her face.

“I did smthn crazy!” she captioned the post.

That same day, soon after sharing the image, she posted on Twitter and revealed that she had finished her forthcoming album in a plastic surgery clinic.

“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote about the album, which will serve as a follow-up to her 2020 album “Miss Anthropocene.” “My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”

In August, she solicited her Twitter followers for recommendations on providers who could give her vampire teeth caps. She also suggested that she was interested in receiving elf ear modification.

“Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la?” she inquired in her post shared on Twitter. “Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

She later tacked on another inquiry about elf ear modification asking Twitter users if they had experienced a positive outcome from the surgery, known as otoplasty.

"Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?" she inquired."Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !"

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk, who shares two children with Grimes, chimed in, saying that "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

According to the Mayo Clinic, otoplasty comes with the risk of any form of major surgery. In addition to scarring and asymmetry, otoplasty can lead to issues with stitches and changes in skin sensation.