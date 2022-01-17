The rosy way Google is honoring Betty White on her 100th birthday

Betty White would’ve turned 100 Monday, and Google is honoring the TV legend in a unique way.

When you type her name into the search engine, rose petals flutter on the screen, along with a message that reads, “Thank you for being a friend.” It’s a tribute to her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” whose legendary theme song includes the well-known and oft-repeated line, “Thank you for being a friend.”

Google shows its love for Betty White on her 100th birthday. Via Google

White will also be honored Monday in movie theaters with screenings of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” an event put on by Fathom Events which had initially been announced last month before her passing in anticipation of her birthday.

The comedy and TV icon died Dec. 31 at the age of 99. Her death certificate said she suffered a stroke six days before her death.

The beloved actor and five-time Emmy Award winner left behind a spectacular legacy punctuated by her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” redefining how people view older adults in Hollywood in the process.

Already an accomplished performer with decades of entertaining audiences under her belt, White continued to win new fans in her later years, whether it was by hosting “Saturday Night Live” or starring in “Hot in Cleveland.”

She also worked tirelessly to advocate for animal rights throughout her life. After her death, the hashtag #BettyWhiteChallenge began trending on social media, with her fans asking people to donate to animal rights organizations on her birthday in her honor.

