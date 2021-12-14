From actor to pastor: What inspired former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell’s career shift

Kel Mitchell rose to fame on the '90s comedies “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” but a few years ago, he found a different calling as a licensed pastor.

The former Nickelodeon star, 43, opened up about how his faith during hard times inspired his career shift.

“It’s a lot of ups and downs in life and a lot of emotional walls that a lot of people need to break through,” he said Tuesday during a visit to the 3rd hour of TODAY. “And that’s what happened in my life. In those down times, God was with me, and he was always there helping me get through.

“In my times of going through depression, suicidal thoughts, all these different things, and working on shows at the same time, God was there.”

Mitchell also said that his comedic persona when he was younger concealed some difficult inner struggles.

“Similar to Robin Williams when he was doing characters and bringing happiness to us all, right, same way with the characters that I was doing. I was bringing happiness within it but going through my own battles, you know?” he said. “And it was really finding that joy despite the circumstances.”

Mitchell became a licensed pastor in late 2019, and he now serves as a youth pastor at the Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California.

He is married to rapper Asia Lee, and they have two kids together. He also has two children from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton. The father of four is out with a new book of daily devotionals, “Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith,” which he describes as a “pre-workout for your spiritual self.”

Mitchell may be focused on his spiritual work these days, but he hasn’t said goodbye to acting.

He and Kenan Thompson rebooted their classic '90s sketch comedy show, “All That,” in 2019 — and Mitchell just hinted that a reboot of “Good Burger,” the 1997 movie based on his and Thompson’s most famous “All That” sketch, could also be in the works.

“You know, we’ve been talking about it,” he said. “Kenan and I, we’re all about it, but we’re letting them work it out contractually and all that stuff like that. But yeah, me and Kenan, we’re down.”

It sounds like his kids would also be down for a “Good Burger” reboot because according to Mitchell, they “love” watching his old Nickelodeon shows.

“My youngest one wants me to do 'Good Burger' all the time,” he said. “I'm doing bedtime stories.”