Florence Pugh opens up about her breakup with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh revealed she and Zach Braff have broken up after dating for about three years.

The 26-year-old actor told Harper's Bazaar the couple decided to quietly end their relationship earlier this year, after keeping their romance pretty low-profile from the start.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The "Black Widow" star also addressed the coverage her relationship with Braff received, especially regarding the couple's 21-year age gap. Braff is 47, and wished Pugh a happy 26th birthday earlier this year on Instagram.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong," Pugh said.

"I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show," she continued.

In 2020, Pugh felt compelled to defend her romance with the "Scrubs" alum after she posted a photo of him in honor of his 45th birthday.

Within minutes of her posting the photo, Pugh said negative comments about their relationship came flooding in. She uploaded a three-minute video responding to critics.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love," she said. "And I would never in my life, ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really, has nothing to do with you."

The actor added she had to turn comments off for the first time due to about "70 percent of the comments" that were "hurling abuse and being horrid" and simply creating a "toxic vibe."

"I will not allow that behavior on my page,” Pugh explained. "I’m not about that. It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together — we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another, the world is aching and the world is dying — a few of you decided to bully for no reason."

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Pugh shared that she's still excited for the release of one of her upcoming films, "A Good Person," which Braff wrote the script for, and comes out in March 2023.

"The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."

She also revealed her thoughts on fascinating with the sex scenes in "Don't Worry Darling," a movie that she stars in alongside Harry Styles, set to release next month.

"When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

Director Olivia Wilde premiered the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" earlier this year at CinemaCon, and said of Pugh's performance, "You’re witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star."