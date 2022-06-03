Loosely modeled off the five Bennet sisters of Austen's novel, this self-described chosen family ticks off boxes of different type of stereotypes in the community: the intellect (Torian Miller), the circuit queen (Booster), the musical theater dropout (Rogers), a "sickening nonbinary fairy" (as actor Tomas Matos describes his character) and the overlooked hopeless romantic (Yang).

They’re staying at a crunchy granola oasis belonging to Cho’s character Erin, an eccentric older lesbian who offers sage advice and a place for them to call home. On the ferry ride there, the five boys bask in the excitement of traveling somewhere where they won’t see a straight person for a week.

The movie's exterior shots were filmed in Fire Island during the summer of 2021. The film shows off the island's serene landscape, as well as swanky and architecturally lauded pads, revered by experts as some of the most beautiful examples of mid-century modern style in the United States.

Most of the interior shots, however, weren’t filmed on location. Instead, designers perfectly replicated storied spots like the Pavilion nightclub in the Pines or the Ice Palace gay bar in Cherry Grove, where a drag show and an underwear party were excellently recreated — proving the creators knew their way around those dark rooms in real life.

“When we went to the recreated Ice Palace and Pavilion, it was so meta. The underwear party was wild,” Rogers told TODAY. “(The crew) did an incredible job. I shot the movie, and even when watching it I almost had forgotten what was real and what was fake.”

Conflict arises when they encounter a group that couldn’t be more opposite from them, from their bank accounts to their body types. Still, attraction abounds.

Yang falls head over heels for a preppy doctor (James Scully), while Booster struggles with a lawyer (Ricamora) who definitely has his foot up his a--, a la Mr. Darcy in "Pride and Prejudice."

The film shows that while there aren't straight people around to judge them for being queer, hierarchies and classism still rear their heads relentlessly, dividing people in a place where everyone shares a major commonality.

Toxicity — especially aimed at marginalized groups like Black, brown and Asian men — is also highlighted, showing the awful treatment these groups often have to endure under the guise of sexual preference. The two leads are both Asian. While this similarity connects their characters in many ways, they also have trouble empathizing with one another because their realities are so different. Just as the film shows there's no single gay experience, there's also no single Asian experience, too.