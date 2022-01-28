They say laughter is the best medicine — even when it’s at yourself.

To celebrate National Fun at Work Day on January 28, the co-hosts of the 3rd hour of TODAY shared a laugh over a joke on the most recent episode of the animated series “Family Guy.”

During the episode, "Family Guy" dad Peter Griffin tries to bolster an argument with his wife, Lois, by saying: “I saw it on the TODAY Show.”

“Second hour with Hoda and Savannah, or third hour with the nonsense people?” Lois asked in response.

Yikes! But the 3rd hour crew took the lighthearted jab in stride, with laughs and applause.

“Yes! We made ‘Family Guy’!” Al cheered.

The 3rd hour of TODAY hosts shared a laugh over a mention of the show on "Family Guy." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“This is like the highlight of my career,” added Dylan, who just returned to work from maternity leave this week.

Al, who has appeared as himself on "The Simpsons," was quick to wear the “nonsense people” label with pride.

“It’s your fault,” Sheinelle said to Al, as the weatherman returned an enthusiastic: “Thank you.”

And as Craig pointed out: At least Peter Griffin is watching!