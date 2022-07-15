'Heartbroken' Eric and Ivanka Trump pay tribute to late mom Ivana with childhood photos

After her death at the age of 73, Ivana Trump's adult children shared sweet family photos on Thursday evening celebrating their late mother's life.

Ivana Trump, who was married in 1977 to Donald Trump and shared three children with him — Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38 — was found unresponsive at her New York City home on Thursday morning.

Later that day, Ivanka Trump shared a personal statement to Instagram, alongside several family photos of her late mother.

"Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," Ivanka Trump wrote. "She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."

"I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

In his own Instagram post, Eric Trump shared the same statement he and his siblings had released earlier that day to the media, alongside several classic family photos.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," he captioned the post. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Eric Trump's wife, Lara, also shared a tribute.

"An incredible spirit…an unmatched icon…an amazing woman. We love you, Ivana," she wrote on Instagram.

Donald Trump Jr. had not posted as of Thursday evening.

Ivana Trump and Donald Trump famously split in 1992 after a cheating scandal tied Donald Trump to model and actress Marla Maples. Maples would go on to become his second wife.

In a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump celebrated his first wife, who was a model originally from Czechoslovakia.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivana, Ivanka and Eric attend the Ivana Living Legend Wine Collection launch on Oct. 18, 2011 in New York City. Ben Hider / Getty Images

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he wrote. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

A senior New York City official told NBC News that Ivana Trump was found on the spiral staircase of her apartment by authorities when they arrived. Though the local Medical Examiner's office has not officially released a cause of death, a city official told NBC News there was no indication of any foul play.