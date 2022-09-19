Enrique Iglesias’ passionate kiss with fan has social media divided

Enrique Iglesias fell for an age-old trick during a recent fan meet-and-greet.

He kissed a fan on the cheek while posing for a photo with her, and she turned her head so the two shared a kiss on the lips, according to a video he posted on Instagram Sept. 18. And it was not just a peck.

In the video, which has 10.6 million views so far, Iglesias appears to be pushing her away from him in an effort to end the kiss, but she continues to hold onto him tightly. He eventually breaks free and runs off, laughing.

Iglesias, 47, and his partner of 21 years Anna Kournikova share three children together. Neither of the pair has commented on the forced kiss.

Commenters had mixed opinions.

"God that was cringey and desperate he is practically pushing her off him ahahhah," one person commented.

"Whaaat, I need to go to your concert like NOW," another said with a crying laughing emoji.

"That is assault," someone else commented with three clapping hand emojis.

"So lucky! You are the best to your fans" a fourth said.

The Spanish singer and songwriter is known for his hit songs "Bailamos," "Rhythm Divine," "Be With You," "Escape" and "Hero."