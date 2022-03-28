‘Encanto’ cast, Megan Thee Stallion bring ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ to the Oscars stage

After months of singing along to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” fans of “Encanto” finally witnessed the cast perform the track live for the first time at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Although the earworm wasn’t nominated in the best song category, it still managed to be one of the standout musical numbers of the evening.

John Leguizamo, the voice of the one and only Bruno, introduced the cast after joking that he doesn’t have the vocal chops to pull off the song.

Stars Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, and Diane Guerrero then joined Becky G and Luis Fonsi to bring the spectacle to the Oscars.

Gaitán and Castillo opened the song as they emerged from the crowd singing a slowed-down rendition before the music sped up.

Megan Thee Stallion also made a surprise addition to the track with a rap that paired well with the rest of the verses.

Becky G and Luis Fonsi belted “We’re here to celebrate Oscar!” together during their section of the song as multiple dancers dressed in colorful suits and gowns twirled around the stage.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the biggest hit off the “Encanto” soundtrack and landed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in February.

The song, which still sits in the top five of the chart, is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first No. 1 as a writer. It is also only the second Disney animated tune besides “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” to top the chart.

While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” didn’t land a nomination, Spanish-language ballad “Dos Orguitas,” which means “Two Little Caterpillars” was recognized by the Academy. “Dos Orguitas” was nominated for best original song along with “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” “Down to Joy,” from “Belfast,” “No Time to Die,” from “No time to Die” and “Somehow You Do,” from “Four Good Days.”

Disney submitted “Dos Oruguitas” for consideration before “Encanto” hit theaters because Disney thought it would be the film’s breakout hit.

Sebastián Yatra also took to the stage to sing “Dos Orguitas” during the awards ceremony. He crooned along to the romantic song as a couple danced in front of him. He also wore a suit decorated with butterflies, a nod to the song’s title.

Earlier in the night, “Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature film.

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer accepted the award onstage.

Merino said she was “so proud to be a part of a film that puts beautiful, diverse characters in front and center and that people everywhere are seeing themselves in the film.”