'Elvis' star Austin Butler recalls the first time he met Priscilla Presley: ‘She’s so angelic’

Just like Elvis Presley before him, Austin Butler couldn't help being enchanted by Priscilla Presley when he met her for the first time.

The 30-year-old actor, who portrays the late King of Rock 'n' Roll in the new biopic "Elvis," opened up to Access about meeting Priscilla Presley in Memphis while preparing for the film.

"The very first time I went to Graceland I met Priscilla. I met her right before I walked into the house ... She's just so ethereal and angelic," he recalled.

“She gave me this big hug and said, ‘You have a lot of support,” he added.

When Butler told the former "Dallas" star, 77, that he was about to tour her late ex-husband's famous Graceland mansion for the first time, she told the actor, "I believe that's where his spirit is."

Inside the house, Butler felt Elvis Presley's presence all around him.

"I was just in the house by myself and I just walked around by myself and sat down on the stairs and sat and took it all in, just thinking about all the nights he spent there and the Christmases with his mom," he said.

"It was really magical for me," he added.

During the interview, Butler, who dedicated three years of his life to making "Elvis," talked about watching the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie for the first time with Priscilla Presley last month at its 2022 Cannes Film Festival premiere.

"That was the most magical night of my life," said the actor, who attended the event with rumored girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 20.

"I poured my heart and soul into (the movie) and I was really nervous," he said, "and then to feel the love coming off the audience at the end — and at points throughout the film, there were about four points in the film where people broke into applause — it just brought me to tears."

Seeing how much Priscilla Presley enjoyed the movie was "unbelievable," added the actor.

"It's so moving to get to look into Priscilla's eyes and see what this movie has meant to her," he said.

Presley, who was married to the “Hound Dog” singer from 1967 to 1973, and welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, with him, first praised Butler's performance after seeing a private screening of "Elvis" with her late ex-husband's close friend Jerry Schilling in April.

"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," Presley wrote on Facebook. "Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill."