Austin Butler found the perfect date to accompany him on the Met Gala red carpet.
The actor, who plays Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic, brought the legendary singer's former wife with him to fashion's biggest night out.
Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, looked beautiful in a long-sleeved black gown with a gold band around the upper arm. The 76-year-old accessorized with a coordinating black hat and clutch.
Butler, 30, also looked dashing in an all-black ensemble and wet, tousled locks.
Australian actor Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the biopic, titled "Elvis," was also on hand and showed off her gorgeous black and gold gown while posing with Presley and Butler.
While at the event, Presley also rubbed elbows with the film's director Baz Luhrmann, singer Kacey Musgraves and Jerry Schilling, one of her husband's friends.
Butler, who started his career as a Nickelodeon and Disney Channel star, has received some early attention for how much he resembles Elvis in the film, which is set to be released on June 24.
Presley recently posted on Facebook about the film and revealed that she and Schilling had a private screening.
“It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” she said.
The 76-year-old was clearly impressed with Butler's portrayal of her former husband, calling it "outstanding."
“Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!” she said. “Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."