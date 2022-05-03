Austin Butler found the perfect date to accompany him on the Met Gala red carpet.

The actor, who plays Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic, brought the legendary singer's former wife with him to fashion's biggest night out.

Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, looked beautiful in a long-sleeved black gown with a gold band around the upper arm. The 76-year-old accessorized with a coordinating black hat and clutch.

Butler plays Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic due out this summer. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Butler, 30, also looked dashing in an all-black ensemble and wet, tousled locks.

Australian actor Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the biopic, titled "Elvis," was also on hand and showed off her gorgeous black and gold gown while posing with Presley and Butler.

Australian actor Olivia DeJonge, left, plays Priscilla Presley in the film. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum

While at the event, Presley also rubbed elbows with the film's director Baz Luhrmann, singer Kacey Musgraves and Jerry Schilling, one of her husband's friends.

Jerry Schilling, Presley, singer Kacey Musgraves and director Baz Luhrmann. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Butler, who started his career as a Nickelodeon and Disney Channel star, has received some early attention for how much he resembles Elvis in the film, which is set to be released on June 24.

Presley recently posted on Facebook about the film and revealed that she and Schilling had a private screening.

Butler as the King of Rock and Roll in "Elvis," which hit screens in June. Alamy Stock Photo

“It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” she said.

The 76-year-old was clearly impressed with Butler's portrayal of her former husband, calling it "outstanding."

“Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!!” she said. “Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."