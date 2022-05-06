Elizabeth Olsen says sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley 'spoiled' her growing up

In the late 80s, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played the youngest member of the Tanner family on “Full House.” In real life, however, they were the doting older sisters of Elizabeth Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen, who followed in the famous twins’ footsteps to become an actor in her own right, recently told Harper’s Bazaar UK that Mary-Kate and Ashley often fought for her attention.

“It’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins,” she told the outlet. “If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it.”

Elizabeth, now 33, is two years younger than her older sisters, who have since taken a step back from acting to focus on their fashion careers.

Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ashley Olsen at an event in Los Angeles on July 26, 2016. Donato Sardella / Getty Images for InStyle

Elizabeth said in the interview that, at times, she was intimidated by her sisters’ early success in the entertainment industry but that she “always knew” that it was what she wanted to do for work. She explained that because she enjoyed school, she was content to let her sisters stand in the limelight for some time.

“I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it,” Olsen told the magazine. “That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school.”

Elizabeth appeared at a young age in her sisters’ various projects and, as a college student at New York University, appeared on Broadway. She made her film debut in the 2011 thriller film “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” which premiered at Sundance and earned her a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress. She graduated from NYU in 2013.

A few years later, Elizabeth joined the Marvel cinematic universe as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch. Recently she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her part in the 2021 miniseries “WandaVision."