Elizabeth Olsen is caught in an 'uncomfortable' lie during viral polygraph test

Spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Elizabeth Olsen never fails to surprise her fans with the funny tidbits she reveals in her interviews.

The actor recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take a lie detector test and one of her answers has caught the internet’s attention.

In the video, the person conducting the interview brought up that Olsen has once described musician Danielle Haim as “the coolest person in the world.”

When asked if she still feels this way, Olsen said, “I think Danielle’s up there. She’s a very talented person and has a very cool vibe. I think if I wanted to be a rockstar one day, I would wanna grow up to be like her.”

When asked about Haim's acting in Paul Thomas Anderson’s "Licorice Pizza" alongside her sister (and bandmate) Alana, Olsen said she was a better actor than her.

“Yeah. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she’d agree.”

When pressed more about the film, Olsen said, "No, I loved the film, and I thought she was great in it. But she didn't have to do much."

This was deemed a lie.

"Sorry, Danielle," she said. "You did great. I don’t know what’s happening. It’s so uncomfortable right now.”

Later, the interviewer slides a photo of actor John Krasinski.

“Do you think this man is the smartest man alive?” Vanity Fair asked.

Olsen immediately bursted into laughter and responded, “No!”

She continued, “I don’t know him, though. But, I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive.”

Her reply raised eyebrows considering Krasinski briefly appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, before Olsen’s character Scarlet Witch killed him.

When the interviewer questioned Olsen again about not knowing Krasinski, she said, “I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him.”

Vanity Fair pointed out that Olsen and Krasinski co-starred in the same movie. Olsen then turned to the man who was checking the polygraph machine to examine her answers. “I’ve never met him,” she said.

After he confirmed her response was true, Olsen added, “I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife,” giving a nod to Emily Blunt.

Krasinski is not the only actor in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness” Olsen has yet to meet in person. Patrick Stewart reprised his role as the X-Men’s Charles Xavier–Professor X– for the film.

But, Olsen told CinemaBlend she hasn’t interacted with him either.

“I’ve never met them. Movie magic!” she said in a video interview published last week.

Marvel is known for its use of special effects and computer-generated imagery in its film, but fans were still shocked to discover Olsen and Krasinski did not actually shoot scenes together.

“Elizabeth Olsen saying on a lie detector that she’s never met John Krasinski after literally just doing a movie with him and getting a truthful result is the funniest thing that’s happened in months,” one social media user tweeted.

Many referenced Keke Palmer similarly saying “I don’t know who this man is” during her Vanity Fair lie detector interview in 2019.

Another commented, “​​Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t remember she was in a Spider-Man movie,” referring to a clip from Jon Favreau’s Netflix series “The Chef Show.”

“That scene in MoM is very obviously in front of a green screen backdrop but c’mon,” one person wrote and added a skull emoji.

Looks like movie magic can make anything possible.