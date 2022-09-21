Armie Hammer’s ex-wife speaks out for first time about controversy and ‘House of Hammer’ doc

Elizabeth Chambers revealed she is still in the process of divorcing her husband, Armie Hammer, and that she has seen "House of Hammer," a documentary series recounting sexual assault allegations against Hammer.

Chambers said in an interview with E! News she did not initially plan on watching "House of Hammer," and called it "heartbreaking on so many levels."

"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," Chambers told E! News. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."

When asked if she was surprised by anything in the documentary series, Chambers said she "definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected."

An attorney for Hammer declined to comment to TODAY on Chambers’ interview with E!

"House of Hammer," a three-part documentary series that premiered earlier this month on Discovery+, explores Hammer's family history and investigates claims of sexual assault against the "Call Me By Your Name" actor.

Chambers told E! News she was asked to participate in the series, but that she declined. "They reached out, but, in this process, all that’s mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them," she said.

Chambers filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage in 2020. The pair share two children together: Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

Chambers told E! News the series is not appropriate for her children to watch "at this time."

Months after Chambers moved to end the marriage, multiple women came forward alleging physical and emotional abuse by Hammer, which Hammer denied.

A woman in March 2021 accused the actor of raping her in 2017. Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Hammer, said in a statement at the time to NBC News that Hammer denied the allegations of sexual assault, adding all of Hammer's sexual relationships "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News it had opened an investigation into Hammer. No charges have been filed against the actor.

Chambers told E! News the divorce is still in the process of being finalized, but that she and Hammer are focusing on co-parenting and are in "a really great place."

"We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids," she said. "Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do."

Chambers added Hammer is "focused on his healing" and that she's supporting the process so that he can be "the best father, the best person he can be."

"There’s the oxygen mask theory: You can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane they say, 'Secure your own mask before helping others.' He has been very busy securing his own mask," she said. "My mask has been secured, (the kids’) masks are on, so right now it’s really been a lot about focusing on them, protecting them."