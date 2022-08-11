Dylan Dreyer meets Dylan Dreyer — and he looks just like her husband

Dylan Dreyer is a one-of-a-kind meteorologist for TODAY, but she’s definitely not one of a kind.

Dylan met her name twin Thursday during the 3rd hour of TODAY. He appeared outside a window holding a sign reading, “My name is Dylan Dreyer,” prompting TODAY’s Dylan to jump out of her seat and clap.

Dylan Dreyer, meet Dylan Dreyer. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The two Dylan Dreyers got to know each other on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

So, who exactly is this moniker-sharing Dylan Dreyer? He’s a 25-year-old software engineer from California’s Bay Area who now lives in the Sacramento area. He says his parents nearly named him Darren, but went with Dylan because they liked the sound of his name.

He says he enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking and occasionally responding to emails meant for that other Dylan Dreyer who beams into millions of homes each morning.

Dylan Dreyer let everyone know just who he is. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The two Dylans also share some nicknames, like Double D and Dilly Dill, while the other Dylan says some people also call him Dill Pickle.

Dylan the engineer also has something else in common with TODAY’s Dylan. As Al Roker pointed out, he has a resemblance to Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera.

That other Dylan Dreyer looks like Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera. TODAY

“You kind of look like Dylan’s husband,” Al Roker said while a photo of him and Fichera splashed across the screen.

“That’s creepy,” Craig Melvin said.

“That’s really funny,” TODAY’s Dylan said.

“That’s weird on so many levels,” she added.