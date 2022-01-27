Dolly Parton responds to rumor that her breasts are insured for millions

Dolly Parton has set the record straight on whether two of her most famous assets are insured.

In the wake of supermodel and television host Heidi Klum sharing that a client insured Klum's legs for $2 million, the country music legend was asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Wednesday whether two of her own famous body parts are insured for millions.

"It’s not true about that," Parton said. "Years ago, was it Betty Grable, or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? And at that time I said, 'Well maybe I should get my boobs insured since I’m famous for them,' but it was just a joke. I didn’t do that."

Parton, 76, also noted the distinction between Klum's famous legs and her own famous chest.

"And by the way, you can get new boobs, but you can’t get new legs," Parton said to leave Hoda and Jenna laughing.

"I’m sewing that on a pillow," Jenna said.

Parton celebrated her 76th birthday last week with a throwback shot on Instagram in her "birthday suit."

She said she spent her special day with her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, and "ate a lot of cake." She and Dean have had a famously long marriage in an industry where divorces and breakups are a whole niche of country music unto themselves.

"We’re good people, we’re fun people, we both have a great sense of humor, and we like and respect each other," Parton said. "And we just have fun. And I stay gone enough to keep it new."

Parton's tireless work ethic has not abated one bit in her mid-70s.

She has recently teamed up with Duncan Hines to release two lines of southern-inspired cake mixes and two types of frosting that have already sold out online. She also has a new album coming out, "Run, Rose, Run," that is a companion to an upcoming novel by the same name that she wrote with best-selling author James Patterson.