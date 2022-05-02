Dolly Parton's preferred method of getting in touch with people is rather old-fashioned.

Instead of relying on a smartphone like many of her peers in the music industry, the 76-year-old is apparently a big fan of fax machines.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio, Reba McEntire explained that she had to send a fax to the country legend in order to reach her last year when they were collaborating on a reimagined version of McEntire's song "Does He Love You."

“That’s the only way I know to get ahold of her," the singer said.

And McEntire isn't the only one who has had to use a blast from the technology past to get in touch with Parton.

"I even asked Kenny Rogers one time," she explained. "I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s cell number?’ He said, ‘No.’ So you fax her."

The country crooners are old friends. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

TODAY's Carson Daly shared the unique news during Monday's edition of PopStart.

"I thought you were joking," Craig Melvin commented.

Parton certainly seems to like her privacy, but she clearly has a lot of love and respect for McEntire. In 2021, she sent a sweet birthday message to her friend.

“A true musician. A true friend. Happy birthday, @reba ❤️,” Parton wrote, along with a throwback photo of herself and McEntire.

Parton recently made headlines when she turned down a nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because she didn’t believe that she had “earned that right.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ended up basically declining her request to be removed from the ballot, and Parton later on announced that she would "accept gracefully" if she does indeed win the honor.

The music legend also explained why she declined the nomination at first.

“When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music,” she said on NPR's "Morning Edition." “I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that.”