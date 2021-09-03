Duane "Dog" Chapman has tied the knot with his fiancée, Francie Frane.

A rep for the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star, 68, confirmed the couple's nuptials Friday in a statement to TODAY. "Dog and Francie were married last evening in Colorado Springs in an emotional and intimate ceremony with a small gathering of close friends and family," the statement said.

The statement also included a message from Chapman to fans. "We appreciate the support and well wishes as we begin our life together," said the reality TV star.

The marriage comes more than two years after the loss of Chapman's late wife and television co-star, Beth Chapman, who died in June 2019 at age 51.

The newlyweds' walk down the aisle was not without family drama. Because of tensions between Duane Chapman and his daughter Bonnie Chapman, the couple chose not to invite her to their wedding.

Chapman met his bride-to-be about six months after his late wife's death when he left a message for Frane's late husband, Bob, asking him to help with home improvements, unaware that Bob had died.

Frane called Chapman back and the two talked about the fact that they had both suffered the loss of a partner.

They got engaged in May 2020.

In September 2020, Chapman and Frane opened up about their relationship to "Entertainment Tonight." The couple's first date, they revealed, was at a church service where they ended up holding hands.

The couple have also spoken candidly about how they helped each other grieve their former spouses.

"We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling," Frane told "Entertainment Tonight." "We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak and it brought us together in this amazing way."

She later added, "We didn’t expect (this.) My son thought I was going to run off and be a missionary in Africa just not to deal with life without Bob anymore. Neither one of us were expecting what happened, but God brought us together and how it fell into place was a miracle."

Chapman has also wondered if his late wife sent Frane to help heal his heart. "I say all the time, 'Beth, I’m glad you provided me with Francie because that wasn’t on my list,'" he said.