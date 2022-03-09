Mother’s Day is still two months away, but Diana Ross’ daughters aren’t waiting around to celebrate the singing legend, film star and all-round icon — or each other.

Instead, on Tuesday, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Tracee Ellis Ross marked International Women’s Day by honoring the woman who brought them into the world, as well as their own connection as sisters, with posts on social media.

Rhonda, 50, got things started by sharing a flashback family photo on Instagram that showed a glamorous Ross, decked out in an all-white ensemble, surrounded by her young trio of daughters.

“This is my first tribe,” Rhonda wrote in a caption that accompanied the pic, which appeared to be from the very late 1970s or the very early 1980s. “I am so thankful for these amazing women in my life! Empowered women empower women!"

Soon after that, Chudney, 46, shared that same photo, along with a throwback magazine pic, with her own followers, writing, “Strong, empowered, happy, brave, curious, passionate, hardworking, compassionate and filled with love because of the women I come from. I love you ❤️"

And "Black-ish" star Tracee, 49, shared both of her sisters' posts to her Instagram Stories in honor of the big day.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Raif Kendrick, Ross Naess, Chudney Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diana Ross and Evan Ross attend the grand opening of Books and Cookies on May 14, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. David Livingston / Getty Images

Ross, who'll turn 78 later this month, is also the mother of two sons, Ross Naess, 34, and Evan Ross, 33 — the latter of whom also took to social media to celebrate the most important women in his life, too.

While the actor led his tribute with a photo of his wife, Ashlee Simpson, with their 6-year-old daughter, Jagger, he also included a shot of his mother and sisters, in addition to a photo of sister-in-law Jessica Simpson and mother-in-law Tina Simpson.

"#nationwomensday so in love with these incredible women!!" he wrote alongside the photos.